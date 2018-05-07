Home States Karnataka

A few minutes’ delay cost some students a full year

It was just a few minutes of delay, but one which cost them an entire year to try their luck at the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) again.

Published: 07th May 2018 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2018 04:44 AM   |  A+A-

A student being scanned for any banned items before entering an exam hall to attend NEET in Bengaluru on Sunday | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It was just a few minutes of delay, but one which cost them an entire year to try their luck at the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) again. Some students, aspiring for seats in undergraduate medical and dental courses through NEET 2018, were not allowed to appear for the exam as they reached the centre just a few minutes late. The doors were closed sharp at 9.30 am.
The latecomers missed their exams and will now have to reappear in NEET 2019.

In Bengaluru, NEET centres like Army Public School on MG Road, Town Mahila Samaj Centre in Chamarajpet and several Kendriya Vidyalaya schools saw scenes of latecomers not being allowed to write the exam. Among those who could not write the exam, many had travelled to Bengaluru from Hassan, Chikkamagalur, Shivamogga and Chitradurga, and, having reached the city in the morning, well in time, they got delayed trying to locate their respective centres in an unfamiliar city. 

Some desperate late-coming students, fearing a loss of an entire year, tried to hoodwink the authorities by jumping over the compound walls to enter their examination halls, but were stopped by the police personnel and shown the way out. A total of 96,000 candidates took the NEET 2018 across Karnataka; while all over India, a total of 13,26,725 students appeared for the exam. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NEET Students Karnataka

Comments

More from this section

Festoon of old shoes welcomes candidates

Congress, JD(S) workers’ animosity takes violent turn

Dalits want M Mallikarjun as CM

IPL2018
Videos
Actress Priyanka Chopra (File | AP)
Priyanka Chopra, Will Smith to star in YouTube originals
US Navy reforms 'Second Fleet,' eyeing Russia. | Reuters
US Navy reforms 'Second Fleet,' eyeing Russia
Gallery
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'
Up to 10,000 people have been asked to leave their homes on Hawaii's Big Island following the eruption of the Kilauea volcano that came after a series of recent earthquakes. Adding to the chaos, the island's largest earthquake in more than 40 years, a mag
IN PICTURES | Earthquakes, lava and gas: Hawaii residents flee volcanic threats