Congress, JD(S) workers’ animosity takes violent turn

MYSURU: The animosity brewing among Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) workers especially at Chamundeshwari assembly constituency took a turn for worse on Saturday night, when a group of JD(S) workers allegedly attacked four rival party workers at Naganahalli on the outskirts. It was the same village where the regional party workers had created a scene when actor Darshan took out a road show in support of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah who is contesting elections as Congress nominee against sitting JD(S) MLA G T Devegowda same day.

The four workers injured in the attack have been identified as Lohith, a member of Naganahalli Gram Panchayat; Jayadeva, a former GP member; Arjun, a Naganahalli block-level secretary and Vidyashankar. They are undergoing treatment at K R Hospital. According to Naganahalli block Congress president Umashankar, “It is the handiwork of JD(S) workers who came in two-wheelers only to attack our workers who were at campaign office at that time. They were armed with iron rods and machetes.”

According to one of the injured people, “A few people came in motorbikes and were inviting us to a fight.”Meanwhile, when G T Devegowda visited the village on Sunday to restore the faith of villagers in the event of assault, he had to face the wrath of women.

CPI joins hands with Congress to defeat BJP in assembly polls

MYSURU: The Communist

Party of India (CPI) on Sunday announced that it has joined hands with Congress to defeat BJP in the Karnataka state assembly elections, which is scheduled on May 12.

H R Sheshadri, secretary of CPI’s Mysuru District Council told reporters that of the 224 Assembly constituencies in the state, CPI will support CPM candidate Sreerama Reddy of Bagepalli constituency,

former MLA and farmer leader late C S Puttanaiah’s son

Darshan Puttanaiah, who is contesting in Melukote constituency from Swaraj India, two CPI candidates

from two constituencies and in the remaining 220 constituencies, CPI will support Congress.