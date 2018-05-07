Home States Karnataka

Festoon of old shoes welcomes candidates

Candidates campaigning in Malagunda village of Somwarpet taluk were shamefaced on their visit to Mohammed’s house.

Published: 07th May 2018 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2018 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

Mohammed in front of his hut

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: Candidates campaigning in Malagunda village of Somwarpet taluk were shamefaced on their visit to Mohammed’s house. A daily wager and an owner of a wrecked hut, Mohammed has crafted a festoon of old shoes and sandals and has decorated his fence. Fed up with the hypocrisy of the representatives who promise a better life for poor if they are voted to power, Mohammed has taken this step to shamefaced the candidates who come to him asking for votes.

“I have been a resident of Malagund village since 1968. It has been decades that I have submitted numerous forms to get the government benefits under minority scheme. All the candidates till now have promised a house but nothing so far,” he lamented.“My hut is in its last stages now. It is impossible to stay here during rains. I have been submitting various forms to village panchayat to get house sanctioned under minority scheme and have failed each time,” he added. Hence, in a move to protest against the hypocrisy of the politicians, he has decorated his fence with old slippers, shoes and rags.

