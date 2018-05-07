Karnataka exam results: SSLC students shine in education minister and CM's home district

By Express News Service

MYSURU: SSLC (class 10) students shines in primary and secondary education minister Tanveer Sait's home district – Mysuru in the final board exams, the results were out on Monday, Yashas MC, of city-based school – Sadvidya High School secures out of out, that is he has secured 625 out of 625 and from the same school two other students – Aditihi Rao and Keerthana R have secured 624.

Three students from the city have managed to score 624 marks, another student Shivani M Bhat from Marimallappa's High School has secured 624 marks. Two other students – Spandana Dev from Saint Thomas High School and Srinandini KR from VVS Pandit Nehru High School have scored 623.

The overall performance of students in SSLC exams in Mysuru, which is also the home district of chief minister Siddaramaiah has improved drastically this year compared to last year. In 2016-17, with a passing percentage of 72.29 Mysuru stood at 21st position, this year (in 2017-18) with a passing percentage of 82.9 it scaled up to 11th position. Compare to last year the pass percentage has increased by 10.61%

But since 2011, Mysuru has failed to secure a position in a scale of one to five. From 2011-12 to present year, the district has managed to be in the top ten position only twice, in 2014-15 with 89.13 pass percentage it stood at 10th position and in the subsequent academic year it stood at 8th position with 85.56 pass percentage.

Thanks to the Department of Public Instruction (DPI) of Mysuru district for its new efforts to improve the SSLC results, From November 2017, DPI started providing workbooks for each subjects to all the schools (government, private and aided) across the district. A senior officer in DPI told TNIE that said it seems students thoroughly learnt the questions and answers of these books. “This is one of the main reason, why students have done well in SSLC from the district, we are sure that next year we will be among the top five position,” said officer.

The department started the process of identifying students with low level learning ability at Government schools from July 2017 and it has been completed few months ago, these students were exposed to the special classes for one hour everyday before and after the schools hours.

Apart from this initiative quiz competitions on different subjects on every Saturdays were organized and unique programs like drawing science diagrams and writing maths formulas using Rangoli powder on the floor were made to practice by the students.