Home States Karnataka

Karnataka SSLC Class 10 results declared; 71.93 students pass

Enrolled candidates can get their results by log onto http://sslc.kar.nic.in and http://karresults.nic.in from 12 noon onwards. The same will be announced at respective schools tomorrow around 1 pm.

Published: 07th May 2018 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2018 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The results for SSLC 2018 Examinations which have been announced on Monday saw an increased of 4.06  percent points as against last year's overall pass percentage points of 67.87.

This year's pass percentage point is 71.93. 

As many as 8.5 lakh candidates appeared this time of which  5.8 lakh  have managed to clear the exams.

Enrolled candidates can get their results by log onto http://sslc.kar.nic.in and http://karresults.nic.in.

Girls outshone boys this year too and their overall pass percentage point 78.01, while those of the male students is 66.56.

Two students scored 625 out of 625 followed by 8 who secured 624.

Udupi district stands first with 88.18 pass percentage points followed by Uttara Kannada, Chikkodi, Mangaluru and Madhugiri.

The supplementary exams will be conducted from June 21st to 28th of June.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Class 10 results Karnataka SSLC Result 2018 Karnataka Board Secondary School Leaving certificate

Comments

More from this section

PM Modi hits out at opposition for discouraging Aadhaar cards, EVMs; says BJP wants to promote modern India

Festoon of old shoes welcomes candidates

Congress, JD(S) workers’ animosity takes violent turn

IPL2018
Videos
Hawaii's erupting Kilauea volcano has destroyed homes and forced the evacuations of more than a thousand people. (AP)
New fissure triggers lava up to 230 feet in Hawaii
Actress Priyanka Chopra (File | AP)
Priyanka Chopra, Will Smith to star in YouTube originals
Gallery
Barcelona kept their record of being unbeaten in the season, although Real Madrid put up a brave fight at the Camp Nou on Sunday. However, the much anticipated clash of the Spanish titans was a rough-and-tumble one, as eight players receiving yellow cards
El Clasico: 'Action' galore with 28 fouls, 8 yellows, 1 red as the arch-rivals settle for 2-2
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'