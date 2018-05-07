Karnataka SSLC Class 10 results declared; 71.93 students pass
Enrolled candidates can get their results by log onto http://sslc.kar.nic.in and http://karresults.nic.in from 12 noon onwards. The same will be announced at respective schools tomorrow around 1 pm.
BENGALURU: The results for SSLC 2018 Examinations which have been announced on Monday saw an increased of 4.06 percent points as against last year's overall pass percentage points of 67.87.
This year's pass percentage point is 71.93.
As many as 8.5 lakh candidates appeared this time of which 5.8 lakh have managed to clear the exams.
Girls outshone boys this year too and their overall pass percentage point 78.01, while those of the male students is 66.56.
Two students scored 625 out of 625 followed by 8 who secured 624.
Udupi district stands first with 88.18 pass percentage points followed by Uttara Kannada, Chikkodi, Mangaluru and Madhugiri.
The supplementary exams will be conducted from June 21st to 28th of June.