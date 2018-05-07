Home States Karnataka

Narendra Modi tries to dent Congress’ Dalit, OBC vote bank

On his fourth round of whirlwind campaign in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a frontal attack on Congress while trying to woo its traditional vote base.

Published: 07th May 2018 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2018 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA/HUBBALLI/JAMAKHANDI/ RAICHUR: On his fourth round of whirlwind campaign in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a frontal attack on Congress while trying to woo its traditional vote base of Dalits and OBCs in his rallies at Chitradurga, Raichur, Jamakhandi and Hubballi on Sunday.

In Chitradurga, where Dalits have a huge presence, Modi devoted much of his address to drive home the point that the icon of oppressed classes, B R Ambedkar, was repeatedly insulted by Congress leaders. “The Congress hates those who question them and Ambedkar, who had the habit of questioning people and wanted to create an egalitarian society, was rejected by Congress leaders. He was not even given an inch of land to be cremated in New Delhi... he was cremated at Chaitya Bhoomi in Mumbai,” he alleged.

“The NDA government has developed five places where Dr B R Ambedkar lived as pilgrimage centres called ‘Pancha Tirtha’. It will be inaugurated soon,” the PM said.

‘Bharat Ratna only for Gandhis’
Modi alleged that the ‘Bharat Ratna’, the highest civilian award, was reserved only for a single dynasty (Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi) while other nationalist leaders like Dr B R Ambedkar were ignored. It was the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-supported National Front government which gave the award in 1990, he added.

In Raichur, he alleged Congress has betrayed the OBCs by blocking in the Rajya Sabha a bill that gives constitutional status to National Commission for Backward Classes. The Congress, which claims to be pro-OBC, had not passed the bill when it was in power, he said. “The BJP passed the bill in the Lok Sabha. However, Congress stalled it in Rajya Sabha,” he said.  In Hubballi, Modi said the government is on a mission mode to establish dialysis centers at the hobli level. 

‘Learn patriotism from Mudhol dog’
Attacking Congress for lack of patriotism, the PM at Jamakhandi in Bagalkot said the party should learn from Mudhol hounds. Whenever the issue of ‘desh bhakthi’ is discussed, Congress shivers and despises it. “Congress should learn from its past leaders or at least from Mudhol hounds which are known for their loyalty,” he said. Modi said sugarcane growers were foxed by Siddaramaiah, who hasn’t bothered to announce minimum support price. “But the Union government is now giving a subsidy of D5.50 per quintal,” he said.

Modi praises warriors and recites poem 
Congress leaders keep ill-gotten money in pillows and mattress. Even Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi love mattresses, Modi said in Hubballi.
Cong made a man who beats doctors a minister, he said, referring to Vinay Kulkarni. 
Hubballi is the land of warriors, patriots, Modi said while recalling late Lance Naik Hanumantappa Koppad.  
When Modi began his speech, the crowd said no to translation. MP Pralhad Joshi, who was standing for translation, had to sit back
He said Hubballi-Ankola line was mooted when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was PM. He blamed Cong govt for delay 
Modi recited a poem by Varakavi Da Ra Bendre, ‘Kurudu Kanchana Kuniyuttalittu’

