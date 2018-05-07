PM cautions Sonia, Rahul Gandhi against attack on BSY, says it may backfire on them 

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Giving a clean chit to BJP’s chief ministerial candidate B S Yeddyurappa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday tried to turn the tables on Congress supremos Sonia and Rahul Gandhi by asking “are they not out on bail in a `5,000cr scam?” The tough-talking Modi pulled out all the stops in his attack and cautioned the Congres leadership that it could backfire on them if they continue to make “baseless allegations against Yeddyurappa”.

Addressing a well-attended rally, the fourth and last for the day in Hubballi, Modi claimed that Yeddyurappa was “innocent” and the Congress was making baseless allegations against him. “Nothing was proved in his alleged graft cases,” he said.Taking a dig at the Congress which was claiming that the BJP failed to generate employment, Modi said, “In the last four years as many as 100 mobile manufacturing companies have been set up across the country, whereas during the UPA regime only two mobile manufacturing companies were there. Upgradation of airports has significantly contributed to the growth of economy. Because of this more number of passengers are preferring to travel by air. It is because of the BJP’s policy, a common man can also board a plane now.”

He called upon the people to vote for the BJP to expedite development works. Listing out BJP’s achievements, Modi said optical fiber cable network covered around one lakh villages. During the UPA regime OFC cable network was available in just 59 villages, he claimed.

Earlier in the day, Modi addressed rallies at Chitradurga, Raichur and Jamakhandi (Bagalkot district). Attacking the Congress, he accused the party of betraying Dr B R Ambedkar by not allowing a memorial for him in Delhi. “Congress has betrayed Dalits by looting the money granted for purchase of even beds and pillows for SC/ST hostels in the state,” Modi said in his address in Chitradurga.Modi devoted most part of his address at Jamakhandi on issues related to farmers’ welfare.