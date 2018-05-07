SM Krishna exhorts voters to throw out Siddaramaiah government

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Chief Minister SM Krishna held a roadshow in Hebbal constituency on Sunday evening seeking votes for the BJP candidate YA Narayanaswamy. “The Siddaramaiah government is in deep slumber and has failed to fulfil the aspirations of the people. The time has come for a change in the state. The Congress government should be thrown out,” Krishna said addressing the gathering as the roadshow passed through the main streets of the constituency.

He lauded the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and said, Modi has provided corruption-free government in the last four years. “There is not even a single blot on the government. The development agenda being followed by Modi government is an ideal benchmark for others,” Krishna said.