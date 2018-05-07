Home States Karnataka

SM Krishna exhorts voters to throw out Siddaramaiah government

Former Chief Minister SM Krishna held a roadshow in Hebbal constituency on Sunday evening seeking votes for the BJP candidate YA Narayanaswamy.

Published: 07th May 2018 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2018 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka CM SM Krishna (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Chief Minister SM Krishna held a roadshow in Hebbal constituency on Sunday evening seeking votes for the BJP candidate YA Narayanaswamy. “The Siddaramaiah government is in deep slumber and has failed to fulfil the aspirations of the people. The time has come for a change in the state. The Congress government should be thrown out,” Krishna said addressing the gathering as the roadshow passed through the main streets of the constituency.

He lauded the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and said, Modi has provided corruption-free government in the last four years. “There is not even a single blot on the government. The development agenda being followed by Modi government is an ideal benchmark for others,” Krishna said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
SM Krishna Siddaramaiah Narendra Modi

Comments

More from this section

Festoon of old shoes welcomes candidates

Congress, JD(S) workers’ animosity takes violent turn

Dalits want M Mallikarjun as CM

IPL2018
Videos
Actress Priyanka Chopra (File | AP)
Priyanka Chopra, Will Smith to star in YouTube originals
US Navy reforms 'Second Fleet,' eyeing Russia. | Reuters
US Navy reforms 'Second Fleet,' eyeing Russia
Gallery
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'
Up to 10,000 people have been asked to leave their homes on Hawaii's Big Island following the eruption of the Kilauea volcano that came after a series of recent earthquakes. Adding to the chaos, the island's largest earthquake in more than 40 years, a mag
IN PICTURES | Earthquakes, lava and gas: Hawaii residents flee volcanic threats