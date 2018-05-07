Union minister Anant Kumar Hegde's car meets with accident in Karnataka's Uttara Kannada district

By Express News Service

KARWAR: Union minister for skill development and entrepreneurship Anant Kumar Hegde's car met with a minor accident at Yana cross near Katagala village in Kumta taluk of Uttara Kannada district on Monday morning. However, no one suffered any injuries in the incident.

Hegde was heading to Kekkar of Honnavar taluk from Sirsi for campaigning. On his way to Honnavar, near Katagala a car suddenly came from opposite direction and the speeding escort vehicle of Hegde slowed down. The car in which Hegde was travelling hit the escort vehicle.

Later he went to Kekkar of Honnavar taluk to participate in the campaigning. Meanwhile, Hegde tweeted that "Just escaped from another incident of a car collision near Kumta, just around 30 mns back. Another fresh lease of life...!!!"

This is third accident to Hegde's car in last couple of months. The first accident took place in Bengaluru and in the second accident his escort car crashed with a truck at Halageri of Haveri taluk. Hedge had then said that the Halageri accident was an deliberate attempt to kill him, he also said that the truck driver was a Muslim man who tried to kill him.

Later it came to light that the truck was owned by a BJP leader and it was just an accident not a deliberate attempt. However, BJP managed to close the issue saying Hegde made his statement in panic mode.