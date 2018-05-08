17,543 not enrolled as voters, Election Commission points to ‘impossible’ targets

Yathiraju By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As many as 17,543 people cannot exercise their franchise this assembly election across Karnataka despite the Election Commission of India taking pro-voter measures such as ‘Minchina Nondani’, a special enrolment drive to ensure maximum participation in polls. The reason is that all these applications are kept pending as they were not able to process before the cut-off time.

The ECI has provided a last opportunity by facilitating their enrolment by launching ‘Minchina Nondani’ at all designated polling stations in state on April 8, after it considered the huge demand for inclusion of names.

Applications were submitted. But all were not processed for final approval because of the last-minute rush, a source said.“It is humanly impossible to accomplish the humongous task of processing 18.26 lakh applications, including inclusion of 13.30 lakh new names, 2.27 lakh applications for modification, and deletion since March 2018 during the special drive. The hundreds of staff of the computer sections worked round the clock to complete the process and accordingly did maximum work. Finally, 17,543 applications could not be processed before the deadline because of last minute rush. This will be processed after this elections,” a source said.

Feeling bad about this, an affected resident of Banashankari in city, who did not wish to be identified, said he was asked by the authorities concerned to submit Form-6 for inclusion of names as he shifted his family to Bannerghatta Road after submitting Form-7 for deletion of three names of his family. “Accordingly, I did. However, our names were not included in the list. Later, again I submitted a fresh form for inclusion during ‘Minchina Nondani’ but our names are not found in the enrolment list,” he said.

He said he was informed by a revenue official that many new applications could not be for approval for voters’ list because they could not submit applications online, the server was not responding to the massive load. Sometimes, it took 20 minutes to complete an application to fill all columns online. Hence, all the applications were not approved before the deadline fixed by ECI, he said.

KN Ramesh, Joint Chief Electoral Officer-1, told The New Indian Express that ECI had facilitated time for inclusion of voters in the enrolment list to make them participate in voting. Total 6,45,555 voters were enrolled through ‘Minchina Nondani’ drive and 72,000 applications were rejected for various reasons among 13 lakh applications submitted for inclusion of new names, out of total 18.26 lakh applications received for enrolment.