Amit Shah reiterates Mahadayi promise, Goa ally says no compromise on state’s interest

Amit Shah, while addressing a rally in Naragund of Gadag on Monday, said that within six months of BJP coming to power in Karnataka, the Mahadayi water dispute will be solved.

GADAG/HUBBALLI: BJP national president Amit Shah, while addressing a rally in Naragund of Gadag on Monday, said that within six months of BJP coming to power in Karnataka, the Mahadayi water dispute will be solved. “Give us six months, we will solve Mahadayi issue. Every tap will get water and so as every farmer. Siddaramaih government’s ego has made a huge loss to the people of Mumbai-Karnataka," he said.

Naragund is considered to be the hotbed of the Mahadayi agitation. In the last one week, most of the BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi have promised to solve of Mahadayi dispute if the BJP is voted to power in Karnataka. But the promise of BJP leaders has not taken too well in the neighbouring Goa.

The members of Goa Forward Party (GFP), an ally of BJP-led government in Goa, has openly said that the interests of people of Goa will not be compromised in Mahadayi issue. The GFP has been leading the agitation against Karnataka demanding that the Goa government not agree for the demands of Karnataka asking Mahadayi waters.

GFP spokesperson Durgadas Kamath on Monday tweeted that the interests of the state of Goa in Mahadayi issue will never be compromised and diluted.

