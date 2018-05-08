Anant Kumar Hegde meets with another accident

By Express News Service

KARWAR: Union Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Anant Kumar Hegde's car met with a minor accident at Yana cross near Katagala village in Kumta taluk of Uttara Kannada on Monday morning. However, no one was injured in the accident.

Hegde was heading to Kekkar in Honnavar taluk from Sirsi for campaigning. On his way to Honnavar, near Katagala, a car suddenly came from the opposite direction and the speeding escort vehicle of Hegde applied sudden brakes. The car in which Hegde was travelling hit the escort vehicle.

Later, he proceeded to Kekkar.Later, Hegde tweeted about the accident. "Just escaped from another incident of a car collision near Kumta, just around 30 mns back. Another fresh lease of life...!!!," he tweeted.

This is the third accident involving Hegde in recent months. The first accident took place in Bengaluru and second accident in Halageri of Haveri taluk.