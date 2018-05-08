Chitranna and tea — Sudeep’s brekkie on Reddy poll trail

Subhash Chandra N S By

Express News Service

BALLARI: A roadshow in Ballari city to seek votes for BJP candidate G Somashekara Reddy and breakfast at a roadside eatery. This is how actor Sudeep — popularly known as 'Kiccha' Sudeep — began his campaign for the saffron party ahead of the May 12 assembly polls on Monday.

After Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's 'mirchi mandakki' (chilli pakodas and poha) show at a tea shop on the outskirts of Raichur recently, it was now Sudeep's turn. He was seen having chitranna and tea at a roadside eatery away from media glare near Obalapuram, about 15 km from Ballari.

After the roadshow at Ballari, Sudeep left for Molakalmuru to campaign for BJP's Sriramulu. On his way, he stopped at the eatery — much to the surprise of the locals there. "The canteen is run by Radha. She was thrilled when the actor got out of his car and asked her what was available for breakfast," a person, who accompanied the actor, told The New Indian Express. He ordered a plate of chitranna and tea. Radha herself served the actor. There were more surprises in store for her, when Sudeep gave her a bunch of currency notes — a whopping `10,000. She, however, returned the money to the actor. But Sudeep insisted that she keep the money and buy something useful — a memento of his visit.

"If you will not accept the money, I will not drink tea here," he said. A teary-eyed Radha was left speechless. Earlier, when the actor chose to drink tea at the hotel, his personal assistant took out a mug from his car and got the tea in the mug. However, the actor lashed out at him and said, "Who asked you to get the mug ? You drink in the mug ... I will drink from the paper cup."J Shantha, former MP, and local BJP leader Diwakar accompanied Sudeep.

A couple of electronic media journalists, who were on their way to Molakalmuru, rushed to the actor for a sound byte. Sudeep, however, refused and said, " I have come to campaign for my friend. I do not want such things to be telecast." Earlier, the actor participated in a roadshow in the city. BJP candidate for Ballari City Somashekar Reddy, party candidate from Molakalmuru Sriramulu and others were present on this occasion. He made an appeal to the voters to elect Reddy. Sudeep, however, said he is not affiliated to any political party.Later, he also campaigned for party candidate Sanna Fakirappa in Ballari Rural segment.