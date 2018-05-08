Confident HD Kumaraswamy promises sops, friendly government

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Janata Dal (Secular), which is making every effort to improve its prospects in the May 12 polls, has come out with promises of a number of sops and administrative reforms.

Speaking after releasing the party's manifesto, JD(S) state president HD Kumaraswamy said the party is confident of coming to power on its own and implementing all promises made in the manifesto. “We will come to power on our own strength. However, most surveys are giving 80 to 90 seats each to Congress and BJP and only 40 seats to JD (S). Even if that happens, I will not go knocking at doors of BJP or Congress and instead support anyone who implements promises made in our manifesto,” the former CM said.

The JD(S) leader said their party's government will implement promises made in the manifesto with resources available with the state, without taking loans from external agencies. He accused the Congress and BJP governments of excessive borrowing.

The party has assured measures to strengthen Lokayutka to fight corruption and disband Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and also to put in place a number of measures for better interaction between the government and various sections of the society. The former CM promised regular interactions with farmers and also village stays. During his tenure as CM for 20 months, Kumaraswamy's village stays were appreciated by people.

The manifesto lists out various proposals such as increasing the retirement age for doctors from 60 to 65 to address the issue of shortage of doctors, four super-speciality hospitals in the state capital and introduction of English medium in Government Schools from the fifth standard.

Edu, transparency in govt offices on their agenda

* Rs 6,000 monthly honorarium for all senior citizens above 65 years

* Lokayukta will be strengthened with more powers and Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) will be disbanded.

* Assets of all government officials will be displayed on government website, failing to do so will be treated as a crime

* Head of the departments will be directly held responsible for any corruption in their departments

* Increasing retirement age for doctors from 60 to 65 years

* Every woman above age of 24, who has lived in Karnataka for last 10 years, will get monthly family living assistance of Rs 2,000 per month

* Right to Services Act will be introduced bringing all government functions under the ambit of the Act

* Stop the present practice of appointing retired officers to various positions in the state. All such vacancies and positions are to be filled up by a predefined process.

* In all roads where cameras have been installed, traffic police will not allowed to stop bikes and cars for inspection. Traffic offences will be recorded using surveillance cameras and cases would be filed to bring offenders to justice, if they fail to pay fines

* System of orderlies will be eliminated

* Strengthening of State government schools and introducing a cluster school in each hobli to provide education better than private schools

* Introduce the subject of “Spoken Kannada” and “Spoken English” in all government schools. Skill of being bilingual -- with proficiency in Kannada and English -- will be encouraged and cultivated in teachers and students of Classes I to IV.

* Kannada to be learnt by everybody pursuing education in Karnataka. Kannada will be a subject for ranking of Kannadiga students in tech examinations.

* Government to improve quality of teaching in government schools and introduce English medium in government schools from Class V.

* Computer Education to be provided in all government schools from Class V.

* Implement Justice Sadashiva committee report on internal reservation.

* Construct 125 hostels for SC & ST students.

* Special rebate of 50% in registration fee will be provided to properties registered in the name of women.

* Interest subvention of 5% will be provided on all personal loans availed by a women entrepreneur from commercial banks or industrial financing institutions.

* Scheme for distribution of sanitary pads to adolescent girls in schools

* Support to Pregnant Mothers: A pregnant mother will be provided with an assistance of Rs 6,000 per month for 3 months before delivery and 3 months after delivery.

JD (S) promises Rs 2,000 'democracy award' for women

JD (S) manifesto promises to give Rs 2,000 to every woman who votes in assembly elections. Encouraging women to participate in democratic process, JDS would like to provide a one-time award of “Democracy Support Incentive” of Rs 2,000 to every women who votes in the assembly election, the manifesto stated.