Congress treats state as ATM, says Yogi Adityanath

For the Congress, Karnataka was and is nothing but an ATM machine, alleged Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath at a public meeting in Khanapur on Monday.

Published: 08th May 2018 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2018 05:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KHANAPUR:For the Congress, Karnataka was and is nothing but an ATM machine, alleged Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath at a public meeting in Khanapur on Monday. He alleged that Congress government has been withdrawing money from Karnataka as and when it needed to fill Rahul Gandhi’s treasury.

He said that BJP-ruled Central government has released several funds for Karnataka. But ministers of this state government are so corrupt that they have not allowed these funds to reach people, he alleged.
Yogi said it is so astonishing that CM Siddaramaiah is refusing to accept the greatness of Shivaji Maharaj, “a national hero”. Besides, he celebrated Tipu Sultan Jayanti, he added. Yogi said during Congress’s tenure here, 23 BJP leaders have been murdered. He alleged if Congress rule continues, the day is not far for state to become a “Jihadi hub”.

