Despite odds, endosulfan victims shine in SSLC exams

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: There were celebrations galore at Seva Bharati’s daycare centre for endosulfan sufferers in Koila in Puttur taluk when informed that Abhishek B V had cleared SSLC examinations with distinction (77 per cent).

The Day care centre’s manager Sashikala P had been trying to download Abhishek’s results all morning without much success due to poor internet connection on Monday. When the results were finally downloaded, Abhishek, an endosulfan sufferer with Cerebral Palsy (75 per cent disability), became the first inmate of Koila Endosulfan day care centre to pass SSLC examinations with distinction (91 marks in Kannada, 89 marks in social science, 88 marks in English, 90 marks in Hindi, 54 marks in mathematics and 51 marks in science).

“I was expecting around 450 but I am thrilled to have secured additional 13 marks,” informs an elated Abhishek. “He wrote SSLC examinations just like any other normal student without seeking any exemption — which is in fact a disadvantage to a student — with aspirations for higher studies,” Sashikala informed TNIE.

Abhishek, eldest son of Gangaratna and Vasantha A, recollected with gratitude Rama Kunja high school for making special arrangements and his scribe Saili. There was an air of festivity at Narayan Naik’s house in Kokkada in Beltangady taluk. His eldest daughter Tulasi, an endosulfan sufferer with speech and hearing impairment, had secured 66 per cent marks. “Tulasi, an inmate of Endosulfan day care centre in Kokkada, braved all odds in order to clear the examinations,’’ informs Vanishree P a special teacher at Kokkada day care centre.