Don’t want to repeat bitter experience, no post-poll alliance with JD(S), says B S Yeddyurappa

ALAND (KALABURAGI): BJP chief ministerial candidate B S Yeddyurappa has ruled out the possibility of a post-poll alliance with the JD(S) in case of the hung assembly after assembly polls results. Reacting to the statement of JD(S) state president Kumaraswamy, he said the BJP has enough bitter experience with Kumarswamy during its 20-month coalition government.

“We don’t want to repeat the exercise. There is an overwhelming response to the BJP and we will win more than150 seats,” Yeddyurappa claimed.The JD(S) state president had said in case of hung assembly, the JD(S) would make alliance with the party which agrees to its conditions.

About Siddu’s challenge

Reacting to the advertisement given by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in leading news papers asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Yeddyurappa to give date and time for an open debate on achievements of his government and failures of the NDA government at the Centre, Yeddyurappa said: “A news channel organised an open debate between me and Siddaramaiah on Sunday. I went there well in advance but

Siddaramaiah didn’t turn up. Responding to his advertisement is foolishness.”

Later at an election meeting seeking votes for Aland BJP candidate Subhash Guttedar, Yeddyurappa said electing Subhash Guttear is equal to electing Narendra Modi and Yeddyurappa. The former chief minister alleged that Siddaramaiah’s government was most corrupt and there is no law and order situation in the state. “On an average, there are rapes on dalit women in every two days and murders in every three days. Over 3,500 farmers have committed suicide in the last five years,” he alleged.