Here, it’s more than a fight for constituency

With the City Development Minister pitted against the state chief of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the battle for Sarvagnanagar will be more than just a fight for the constituency.

By Avinash Bhat
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the City Development Minister pitted against the state chief of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the battle for Sarvagnanagar will be more than just a fight for the constituency. While 3.34 lakh voters will decide who becomes the MLA from here, the battle is likely to be watched closely across the state.

Besides Prithvi Reddy  (AAP) and K J George (Congress), the other contenders are Muni Naga Reddy (BJP) and Anwar Sharieff (JD-S). M N Reddy, who has replaced the previous BJP candidate Padmanabha Reddy (Opposition leader in the BBMP Council) is, however, not a well-known face in the constituency. His record, which includes four pending cases, might also work against his image.

George, on the other hand, has received mixed reviews for his job as the Development Minister. While some have lauded his efforts at starting new infrastructure projects, many have taken to the street to protest large projects such as the steel flyover, a project which George backed personally till the end. George is seen as a favourite among many in Sarvagnanagar because of several infrastructure projects he has undertaken here. However, with many areas plagued with traffic woes because of incomplete white topping works, the general mood is that of frustration with the sitting MLA.

Prithvi has the image of a clean candidate who takes an active interest in civic problems. However, Prithvi  is relatively unknown in Sarvagnanagar and despite banners and rallies, the party has been unable to drum up support for him so far.

