Home States Karnataka

I am the captain leading from the front: Siddaramaiah

"I am the captain leading from the front. I have no fear nor tension as I am confident of Congress victory," said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Published: 08th May 2018 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2018 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MYSURU: "I am the captain leading from the front. I have no fear nor tension as I am confident of Congress victory," said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Siddaramaiah called on the Congress workers who were injured in group clash with JD (S) workers at Nagahalli. He said that if the captain leads from the front, soldiers will march ahead with confidence.

He told reporters that Congress will come back to power and he will be the Chief Minister.

Asked about the Prime Minister Narendra Modi bringing up the Hublot watch controversy, he said that it is unfortunate that Modi has stooped to that level.

"On the other hand I am happy that he his taking my name very frequently as he his scared of me," he said.

The PM should also tell from where he gets his suits and if he has paid the tax for it. "Am I wearing watch in the photograph. Let them furnish the evidence," he added.

Maintaining that he has already furnished records from where he got the watch , he said that the BJP wants to bring up Hublot watch issue as they have no other issues to corner the government with.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Siddaramaiah Congress Chief Minister.

Comments

More from this section

Modi stooping so low is unbecoming of a PM: Manmohan Singh

Anant Kumar Hegde meets with another accident

Here, it’s more than a fight for constituency

IPL2018
Videos
Sunny Leone introduces her 'younger version' Rysa Saujani from upcoming biopic
Bollywood stars flock to Anil Kapoor's house for Sonam's grand pre-mehendi celebrations
Gallery
Barcelona kept their record of being unbeaten in the season, although Real Madrid put up a brave fight at the Camp Nou on Sunday. However, the much anticipated clash of the Spanish titans was a rough-and-tumble one, as eight players receiving yellow cards
El Clasico: 'Action' galore with 28 fouls, 8 yellows, 1 red as the arch-rivals settle for 2-2
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'