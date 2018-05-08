Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah commits gaffe, praises PM Narendra Modi

By PTI

BENGALURU: Committing a gaffe, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has claimed that every vote cast for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the May 12 Karnataka assembly polls is like casting it for him.

This happened as Siddaramaiah in a faux pas twice referred to Congress MLA Narendra Swamy as Narendra Modi, while campaigning at Malavalli in Mandya district.

"If road work has happened, concrete roads, drainage, drinking water facilities are there, if houses have been constructed, it is all because of Narendra Modi and our government," Siddaramaiah said.

Following the intervention of those standing next to him, the Chief Minister corrected himself and said "sorry Narendra Swamy" as the crowd cheered.

"Narendra is important. Here he is Swamy, he Modi is there for Gujarat. Narendra Modi is false, Narendra Swamy is true," he further said, laughing it off.

Continuing with his speech, while campaigning for Narendra Swamy, Siddaramaiah once again committed the mistake by referring to him as Narendra Modi for the second time.

"Every one should understand that ever single vote cast for Narendra Modi, is like casting for me...." he said and corrected himself after the intervention of those standing next to him, including Swamy.

This gaffe by the Chief Minister has come amid a war of words between him and Modi while campaigning.