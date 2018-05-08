Narendra Modi forgot about Hegde beating up doctor: Kulkarni

Mallikarjun Hiremath By

Express News Service

DHARWAD: BJP leaders are leaving no stone unturned to see their party wins in the assembly elections in the state. An incident which occurred five years ago has now come back to life after PM Narendra Modi mentioned it in his speech in Hubballi.

In 2013 when Minister Kulkarni was an MLA, he had manhandled a doctor of KIMS following the death of a six-year-old girl due to dengue. Kulkarni had alleged that the girl died due to the negligence of the doctor.

Condemning the attack, the doctors launched a strike. After the video of the minister hitting a doctor went viral, the police had to intervene. The issue was settled before the police commissioner and the hospital authorities. Later, Kulkarni apologised to the doctors.

Reacting to the statement by Modi, Kulkarni said Modi being the Prime Minster talking about a dead case shows how miserable is the condition of the BJP in the state.