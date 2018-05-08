Tanveer Sait’s supporters attack journalist in Mysuru

By Express News Service

MYSURU: While Primary and Secondary Education Minister Tanveer Sait and his supporters’ election campaigning was going on smoothly at Gayathripuram in Narasimharaja constituency of Mysuru, a group of Tanveer’s supporters allegedly manhandled a stringer of an English newspaper on Monday. When the incident occurred, a TNIE reporter and a photo-journalist of Kannada newspaper was also on the spot.

The Congress workers after attacking the stringer said, “You write positive stories about other leaders but not about Tanveer bhai.” The workers allegedly used abusive language and forced him to show his ID card and snatched his notepad, his phone and pen.” When theTNIE reporter and the photo-journalist tried to fix the situation, a group of Congress workers said, “It is none of your business, leave now.”