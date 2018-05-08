These children rose like a phoenix from the ashes

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: The statistics in SSLC examination results, made public on Monday by district Education Department, hid plenty of tales of grit and bravery resolved to overcome personal trauma. A child victim of sexual abuse, likely to go into labour this week, cleared her SSLC Examinations by securing 60 per cent marks. The minor was able to chase her dreams of pursuing education solely because of the relentless support extended by the district administration, Education Department, police and child welfare committee (CWC) under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act).

As the perpetrator of sexual abuse was her own father, DDPI got the original hall ticket cancelled and issued a fresh hall ticket at centre in Mangaluru. “The department being flexible and supportive of the rehabilitation of POCSO victim have been a model worthy of emulation by others,” district Child Welfare Committee (CWC) president Rennie D’Souza had stressed.

“Another cancer-stricken student undergoing chemotherapy had passed SSLC examinations with high distinction (88 per cent). The student’s father had come to see me in the morning expressing gratitude for all help rendered to the student,” informed Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) Y Shivaramaiah.

How district fared this year?

Though overall pass percentage had improved by 2.17 per cent in comparison to previous academic year’s overall pass percentage, Dakshina Kannada district yet slipped in its ranking to be placed fourth. The district with overall pass per centage of 82.39 per cent was placed second in state. This academic year 24,014 out of the total 28,068 (including 12,595 girls) cleared their SSLC examinations (85.56 per cent).