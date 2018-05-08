Udupi tops SSLC results; Mysuru, Bengaluru boys score 625/625

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations 2018 on Monday morning showed an improvement of 4.06 percentage points over last year with an overall pass percentage of 71.93 against 2017’s 67.87.

This year, two students shared the first rank — Sudershan K S from Holy Child English High School in Banashankari, Bengaluru, and Yashas M S of Sadvidya High School, Mysuru — by scoring unassailable 625 on 625 (cent per cent) marks. The second place was shared by eight students from various schools across the state, scoring 624 on 625; while the third rank was shared by 12 students, scoring 623 on 625.

A total of 8,56,286 students across Karnataka appeared for the SSLC exams, of whom 5,81,134 have passed. About 20,000 students passed with grace marks.Udupi district scored the highest pass percentage at 88.18. Even in the 2017 exams, Udupi was at the top with 84.23.

Uttara Kannada district, in 2nd position, improved its ranking from last year’s 5th, while Chikkodi district maintained its last year’s 3rd position. But Mangaluru district, which was in second place last year, has gone down to the fourth position this time.

The poorest performer is Yadgir, the rank of which slipped from 16th last year to the last at 34 with an overall pass percentage of 35.54. Bidar and Gadag are at 33 and 32. The trend of girls outperforming boys at SSLC continued, with the former’s pass percentage at 78.01 compared to boys’ 66.56.

GIRLS FARE BETTER

Girls outshine boys this year too

Uttara Kannada in 2nd position

Worst performer Yadgir has pass percentage of 35.54

Supplementary exam from June 21