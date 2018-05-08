Home States Karnataka

Voters end up with ‘cheap gifts’

In several assembly constituencies across Bengaluru, voters are upset over the ‘cheap gifts’ they have received from contesting candidates, who are hoping that these gifts would encourage them to vote

Published: 08th May 2018 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2018 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Rashmi Belur
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In several assembly constituencies across Bengaluru, voters are upset over the ‘cheap gifts’ they have received from contesting candidates, who are hoping that these gifts would encourage them to vote for them. In a few cases that The New Indian Express came across in the city, gift items like mixers and pressure cookers were of such poor quality that they have literally ‘blasted off’ when put on the gas stove or switched on.

According to voters from a few constituencies in the city, mixers, cookers and saris were of “cheap quality” and worthless “China items” dumped on the poor unsuspecting voters.“A mixer set provided by one of the candidates caught fire when we plugged it to the power point. I got scared when I heard a sound from the kitchen recently and when I went to check inside, the mixer was on fire,” says a voter from KR Puram constituency.

“We cannot trust and use these electronic items given by the candidates. Iron boxes are in fact, sticking on clothes, mixers are catching fire and cookers are blasting,” says another voter. Meanwhile, in Yeshvanthpura constituency, where a candidate distributed cookers to voters is facing a storm of complaints ranging from burnt rice, and cookers getting damaged when putting on the stove.

An angry voter adds, “These candidates are giving gifts for the sake of giving. By giving such cheap gifts, they are treating us shoddily. What if someone loses his/her life with the cookers blasting off?”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bengaluru voters bribe

Comments

More from this section

Modi stooping so low is unbecoming of a PM: Manmohan Singh

Anant Kumar Hegde meets with another accident

Here, it’s more than a fight for constituency

IPL2018
Videos
Sunny Leone introduces her 'younger version' Rysa Saujani from upcoming biopic
Bollywood stars flock to Anil Kapoor's house for Sonam's grand pre-mehendi celebrations
Gallery
Barcelona kept their record of being unbeaten in the season, although Real Madrid put up a brave fight at the Camp Nou on Sunday. However, the much anticipated clash of the Spanish titans was a rough-and-tumble one, as eight players receiving yellow cards
El Clasico: 'Action' galore with 28 fouls, 8 yellows, 1 red as the arch-rivals settle for 2-2
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'