Who killed our brother and why, ask Baliga kin

The Baliga sisters presented an open letter to BJP president Amit Shah demanding answers to questions about their slain brother, a BJP worker and RTI activist Vinayak Baliga.

Published: 08th May 2018 04:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2018 04:56 AM   |  A+A-

Rationalist Narendra Nayak addresses the media at Baliga House in Mangaluru, on Monday. Baliga family in the background | Rajesh Shetty Ballalbagh

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: The Baliga sisters presented an open letter to BJP president Amit Shah demanding answers to questions about their slain brother, a BJP worker and RTI activist Vinayak Baliga.
“We want to know why and who murdered our brother,” said Vinayak’s sister Anuradha Baliga.

They produced before media persons on Monday, a response by Karnataka home secretary demanding a special investigation team to investigate the brutal murder that took place on March 21, 2016. The letter included the name of the present Mangaluru South MLA candidate Vedavyas Kamath and NaMo brigade founder Naresh Shenoy.

Rationalist Narendra Nayak insisted the investigation goes beyond the level of Naresh Shenoy, who is the first accused in the case. He established a bond between the two, and observed that Vedavyas Kamat was rumoured to be absconding the same time Naresh was absconding in June 2016. “There was newspaper clipping that wished Kamath bon voyage to Vietnam and other places,” he said and demanded a probe in his role in the murder.

Questions asked

Why their brother’s name was missing in the campaigns about murdered BJP workers?  
Why the party failed to protest despite Vinayak being an active member of the BJP RSS
all his life?

