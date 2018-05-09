BJP promises to make Bengaluru free from 3Gs — goonda, gundi, garbage

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BJP’s separate manifesto released for Bengaluru on Tuesday focuses on making the city free from 3Gs — Goonda, Gundi (pothole) and Garbage. Union Minister Ananth Kumar, after releasing the manifesto, said the city had transformed into a “Goonda, Gundi and Garbage” city and all this was because of the Congress and JD(S).

“While Congress made Bengaluru into a goondagiri city, both the parties — who are ruling the BBMP — are responsible for the pathetic state of Bengaluru,” he said.“We believe in Nava Bengaluru for which Nava Adalitha (administration) is needed... for which a new legislation — Bengaluru Metropolitan Regional Governance Act — will be framed. The existing act is applicable for the entire state. We need a separate one for Bengaluru which is different from the rest of the cities in Karnataka,” Ananth Kumar said. He also said the BJP was focusing on bringing in transparency in the day-to-day administration.

On urban mobility, he said the party wants to bring a separate Bengaluru Metropolitan Urban Transport Authority which will focus on mass transport that will eventually reduce traffic congestion.“It is our government which brought the Metro to the city. Now, work on the second phase is going on. We want to bring metro rail till the airport as well as Nelamangala with multi-point connectivity. This apart, at a cost of `17,000 crore, similar to Mumbai local trains, we want to bring local train network connectivity. The same has been announced in our Union budget,” he said.

“Under this, we want to double the existing track, so that there will be sub-urban railway connectivity from Bengaluru to Bidadi, to K R Puram, to Yelahanka, to Bangarpet, and to Doddaballapur. For every 5 km, there will be a platform. We have plans to establish Bengaluru Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation for the same purpose,” he added.Former Deputy CM R Ashok said the BJP will not allow the division of BBMP at any cost.

FOR BETTER ADMINISTRATION

Bengaluru Metropolitan Regional Governance Act, a new separate legislation for Bengaluru

Mandatory disclosure of contracts and use of public assets

Annual B’luru report card

Citizen service centres in every ward

FOR BETTER AMENITIES

24/7 drinking water and power supply to all wards

Policies will be formed to ensure that there will be no discrimination in water tariffs, power & solid waste management between domestic households and apartment complexes

FOR HEALTHY CITY

Establish 28 clinics and 10 multi-speciality hospitals where treatment will be affordable

Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadi Kendra at every ward for affordable medicine to all

Mission Indradhanush to ensure kids and pregnant women are immunised against life-threatening diseases

FOR WOMEN

2,000 public toilets, including ‘SHE Toilets’ in 28 assembly constituencies

LPG connections to BPL women

Face recognition cameras to be installed at various places to curb the menace of eve-teasing and sexual crimes

FOR TRAFFIC AND TRANSPORT

Expand BMTC fleet and 50% reduction in BMTC fares

The Purple line of Namma Metro will be extended up to Hosakote

Bus Terminus through Kadugodi on one side and Bidadi Bus Terminus through Kengeri