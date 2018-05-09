‘Candidates’ strength, Modi magic will lead us to victory’

Pramodkumar Vaidya By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Hopes of the state Bharatiya Janata Party unit are sky high that it will do very well in the upcoming assembly elections what with Prime Minister Narendra Modi campaigning for the party. In fact, the party believes it will register a landslide victory because of the Modi push. Speaking with The New Indian Express, BJP patriarch and Opposition leader of Legislative Assembly Jagadish Shettar expressed belief that Modi’s image would help the party improve its performance in Karnataka this time around, while ruling out a hung assembly.Shettar also accused the Congress of using Dalits for its political gain, and played down the impact of Lingayat and Mahadayi agitations on the party prospects.

How much will the party gain with Modi campaigning for it?

Nava Karnataka rallies of state BJP President B S Yeddyurappa created a pro-party atmosphere across the state, and initiatives taken thereafter by our national President Amit Shah further strengthened the organisational structure. Poll analysers also foresaw a clear majority for the party.

The entry of PM Narendra Modi in that scenario will have a multiplier effect. His campaigning will not only increase the poll percentage, but also give the additional push to help reach our goal of 150 seats.

Jagadish Shettar

Three factors – strength of our candidates, organisational structure and Modi magic – will lead us to victory.

Most importantly, crowds to Modi rallies are not bought. People are voluntarily attending them in large number. Modi’s rally in Hubballi on Sunday will be held at Railway Grounds, which we think will not be enough for the expected public. These factors show that voters are swinging towards the BJP. I have no doubt that we will form the next government here.

Does Modi’s gesture towards JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda have any political significance?

It was nothing but respect shown to a former prime minister. As Gowda has sound knowledge of irrigation and Cauvery issues, Modi has been consulting him regularly. Though, we differ on political ideologies, we respect his experience. Besides this, there was no significance to what Modi spoke about Gowda, no political agenda. Moreover, it was a jibe at the way Siddaramaiah and Rahul Gandhi treat the senior leader. One thing I will make clear here; there is no chance of a hung assembly.

Recent happenings project the BJP as anti-Dalit. Will that impact the party’s poll prospects?

They were politically motivated by the Congress and other forces. As far as SC/ST Act is concerned, it was a Supreme Court verdict. What was the role of the Central government in it? Will the courts follow what the government says? It’s all mischief created by anti-BJP forces. If the BJP had done any wrong, members of the Dalit community would have asked us when we reached out to them seeking their support, but nothing of that kind happened. The party is always in favour of Dalit and underprivileged classes and their welfare, and will continue to strive for their progress and protect their rights.

As all parties are represented by tainted candidates, is corruption really a poll issue?

We are not speaking about corruption at the lower level, but by people in high positions. Just consider the de-notification of Arkavati Layout. While I was chief minister, I refused to clear the file, as it was legally tenable and against Supreme Court guidelines. But the CM cleared it within months of assuming office. If he were not guilty, he would have made the Justice Kempanna Commission report public, which we are told indicts him.

As far as allegations against Yeddyurappa is concerned, the courts have cleared him from several cases as the Congress government failed to prove him guilty. Siddaramaiah speaks on BJP leaders

going to jail, but he should understand that if the court had denied bail to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul in the National Herald case, they would also be in jail.

Why has the BJP not taken a stand on the Lingayat issue?

Because it is a non-issue. Moreover, it is politically motivated. It was just a diversionary tactic employed by the Congress after the BJP declared Yeddyurappa as its chief ministerial candidate. It was Cabinet ministers that lead the agitation for a separate religion status for the Lingayat community. After agitating for several days, they were given the satisfaction of the minority status. Even they were not honest in their demand, which the community has realised. The BJP hence, distanced itself from the issue. Also, because it was a conspiracy to divide the community.