 CM Siddaramaiah says IT raid politically motivated

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of misusing the Income Tax Department to target Congress leaders. Responding to the IT raids on a resort in Badami, Siddaramaiah said it was political motivated and an attempt to demoralise Congress workers and divert the attention of voters ahead of the May 12 assembly polls.

Speaking at a roadshow at Malavalli on Tuesday, Siddaramaiah said he had not witnessed such raids in the 12 elections that he has contested. Except the houses of Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Jagadish Shettar, B S Yedyurappa and D V Sandananda Gowda, IT sleuths were targeting all Congressmen, he added.

During the roadshow, the CM also sought votes for party candidate P M Narendra Swamy. He said Narendra Swamy was behind the Purigali lift irrigation project, brought funds for drinking water schemes, roads, UGD, irrigation, education and health services. Siddaramaiah said work on the drip irrigation project was under way and will be inaugurated soon.

Saying that the fight was a direct one between Congress and JD(S), he said the latter did not have a strong base and voting for it was nothing but supporting BJP. He said the JD(S) will not get more than 25 seats and hinted that Narendra Swamy will be a minister in the new government. Alleging that the opposition has instigated the Kurubas against him, Siddaramaiah said the community should ignore it.

Siddaramaiah also campaigned for Darshan Puttannaiah in Melukote, H P Manjunath in Hunsur and Yathindra in T Narsipur.

Siddu 'praises' Modi

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah committed a faux pas on Tuesday when he praised Narendra Modi during a roadshow at Malavali instead of party candidate Narendra Swamy.

On three occasions, Siddaramaiah took Modi's name and said the latter developed roads, brought grants and irrigation projects to Malavalli. However, the CM was interrupted by Congressmen and he corrected himself and took the name of Narendra Swamy.