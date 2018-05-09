Crowdfunding props up JD(S) candidate

Jafar Shabashkhan By

Express News Service

GOKAK: While most persons contesting in the forthcoming assembly elections are busy bribing citizens to buy their votes, social activist and JD(S) candidate from Arbhavi constituency, Bhimmappa Gadad is collecting donations from voters to contest in the polls.

Gadad has received about `20 lakh so far from local residents who desperately want him to represent them in the legislative assembly. Basu Terdal, a local youth who recently won `40,000 in a lottery, donated all the money to Gadad for using it in the election. He said, “My friends and I will give our best to ensure victory for Gadad. We will provide him with both money and votes.”Such is his popularity, that firs-time voter, 18-year-old Megha Ganiger has donated `25,000 to Gadad. Her faith and confidence lie with Gadad, for she claims he is “a real social worker”.

Gadad’s increasing support of the Arbhavi people is worrying his opponents including three-time MLA Balchandra Jarkiholi of the BJP no end. Speaking to TNIE, Gadad said, “Even the `5,000 deposit amount for submitting my nomination form was through public funding. These people are my investors. They are looking for a change and it is my prime duty to give them what they want.”

He went on to add that Jarkiholi had not done any development in Arbhavi constituency and people are upset with him. He also revealed that people are also donating groceries and doing services for his campaigns, which is another form of “crowdfunding”.