I want to raise mini Lalbagh, remove land-grabbers: Jaggesh

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

Jaggesh is one of Kannada film industry's more versatile artistes, and he has been part of it for more than 35 years. Known as Navarasa Nayaka, Jaggesh has acted in more than 100 films, has won best-actor awards in State and national levels, and has directed a few movies. Having been active in politics for the past many years, he is contesting this MLA election from Yeshwanthpur assembly constituency. In an interview with Ashwini M Sripad, actor-turned-politician says that he is here to work and not hoping to win on glamour quotient. Excerpts:

Q: You had contested from Turvekere on Congress ticket in 2008, and had won. Why Yeshwanthpur this time?

A: I did not ask to contest from Yeshwanthpur assembly constituency, our leaders asked me to.

Q: Why BJP?

A: I am a devotee of Mantralaya Raghavendra Swamy, who wears kaavi. I think the saffron symbolises kaavi. More over, I am impressed by PM Modi.

Q: MP Shobha Karandlaje was expected to contest from Yeshwanthpur where she was an MLA in 2008. Is there any conflict between you two?

A: Not at all. Why should she be upset? She is our senior leader and has extended her support to me.

Q: Sitting MLA S T Somashekar is your opponent, what do you have to say about him. Is he powerful or weak ?

A: He (Somashekar) is corrupt and lacks the discipline to do good work. The asphalted road has hardly one inch of tar as against the prescribed four inches. He has taken grants for four inches tar and pocketed the remaining money. It's the same for storm-water drain works too. There is anti-incumbency and he will lose.

Q: Do you think lotus will bloom in Yeshwanthpur?

A: Yeshwanthpur region has always been a stronghold for BJP. There was R Ashok, Srinivas and even Shobha Karndlaje. Only last time, it voted in a Congress MLA, this time BJP will be back.

Q: What will be the one big factor that will help you win?

A: Modi wave across the country.

Q: Why do you think people will vote you?

A: I worked in the film industry for 35 years and never once earned a black mark, and the public notice it. I am here to work. I am not seeking votes on glamour quotient. When I was vice chairman of KSRTC during BJP period in 2008, and the corporation bagged seven national awards.

Q: What plans for Yeshwanthpur if you win?

A: Hundreds of acres were encroached on. I want to remove these land grabbers and convert these acres into a forest and tree park. People from here go all the way to Lalbagh, braving traffic jams. If we develop a mini Lalbagh here, it will become a smaller tourist hub. I also want to rejuvenate water bodies at 45 places.