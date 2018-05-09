Is JD(S) getting jittery with open hostility from Congress and BJP?

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: With surveys predicting a hung assembly, the two main players Congress and BJP have stepped up their attack on JD(S) projecting it as inconsequential. Congress and BJP leaders, during their intensified campaign, have pushed the third player to the corner, turning their guns at H D Deve Gowda and H D Kumarawamy. This stepping up of hostilities seems to be worrying JD(S). Earlier it was pleasant, with Modi's courteous talk in Udupi about HD Deve Gowda and opening cars for the more senior leader. Later, the PM changed his tone in his address at Kengeri and said that voting for JD(S) is like voting for Congress.

He also went on to assert that they will not form any alliance with JD(S). Meanwhile, Congress president Rahul Gandhi called JD(S) a `B' team of BJP and termed it saffron and not secular. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said that JD(S) has a secret pact with BJP in Chamundeshwari, T Narsipur and other seats and will not get more than 25-30 seats. He also said that Kumaraswamy will never be Chief Minister. These consistent attacks in the last leg of campaigning seems to have made both Deve Gowda and H D Kumaraswamy to camp and to campaign in old Mysuru.

*Confined to old Mysuru*

Gowda and Kumaraswamy unable to match the intensity of Congress and BJP campaigns have narrowed down on six to seven districts, deciding not to tour the entire state. They also seem determined to be kings and not kingmakers, a sentiment that is boosting the morale of party workers.BJP, going by opinion polls, may fall short of 20 to 25 seats and have stepped up attack to ensure that it can swing 3 to 4 per cent votes to form a government on their own. The party is launching planned attacks to get JD(S) votes for BJP, in constituencies where the former is weak.While Congress may be short of 10 to 15 seats, going by opinion polls, the party does not want to take a chance by joining hands with JD(S).

Undercurrent in favour of JD(S): Gowda

Not discouraged by BJP and Congress’ negative campaign against JD(S) in the run up to the polls, former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda said that the undercurrent is in favour of JD(S). JD(S) Supremo H D Deve Gowda claims that his party, along with BSP and independents will form the government. Deve Gowda, during his campaign in Mysuru, brushed aside opinion polls, claiming that no one can stop Kumaraswamy from becoming king, he added.