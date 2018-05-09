Home States Karnataka

IT sleuths raid resort hosting Congress leaders

Income Tax sleuths raided a resort in Badami in Bagalkot district, where some Congress leaders were put up for campaigning.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: Income Tax sleuths raided a resort in Badami in Bagalkot district, where some Congress leaders were put up for campaigning. The raid, according to sources, started around 11pm on Monday and lasted till Tuesday morning. Badami is one of the two constituencies in which Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is contesting from.

During the raid at Krishna Heritage Resort, KPCC working president S R Patil, MLC C M Ibrahim and others were present. Siddaramaiah had also stayed in the resort when he had recently come for campaigning.

A team of at least 10 officials, including a joint director of Income Tax, took part in the late night raid.Ibrahim, who left the premises around 2am told TV news channel crews that IT raid had happened when they had come for dinner at the resort. The IT department is yet to issue an official release regarding the same.

Speaking to mediapersons in Bengaluru, KPCC working president Dinesh Gundu Rao accused the IT department of working like the BJP's IT Morcha. "They are conducting raids only on Congress leaders that too during the elections. It is a conspiracy against Congress. Though we had complained to the Election Commission they have not taken any action against the IT officials named in our complaint," he said

