Karnataka: IT raid on Congress leader Ramanath Rai's close associates

By Express News Service

MANGALORE: After Badami, the IT sleuths swooped on the premises of two businessmen who are close to Congress leader and minister B Ramanath Rai in the city triggering allegations that it was politically motivated. Sources said the raids were conducted on several premises of Margodi Constructions of Sanjeeva Poojary and Birva Centre of Sudhakar Shetty in Kavoor area. The raids were carried out on Tuesday evening but came to light only on Wednesday. However, sources said that the sleuths failed to lay their hands on any incriminating evidence during the raids that lasted for several hours. Congress leaders including Ramanath Rai has slammed the BJP for the raids saying it shows how desperate the BJP is as it stares a defeat in the election.