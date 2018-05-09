Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: IT raid on Congress leader Ramanath Rai's close associates

The IT sleuths swooped on the premises of two businessmen who are close to Congress leader and minister B Ramanath Rai in the city triggering allegations that it was politically motivated.

Published: 09th May 2018 05:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2018 05:19 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader B Ramanath Rai | Express Photo

By Express News Service

MANGALORE: After Badami, the IT sleuths swooped on the premises of two businessmen who are close to Congress leader and minister B Ramanath Rai in the city triggering allegations that it was politically motivated. Sources said the raids were conducted on several premises of Margodi Constructions of Sanjeeva Poojary and Birva Centre of Sudhakar Shetty in Kavoor area. The raids were carried out on Tuesday evening but came to light only on Wednesday. However, sources said that the sleuths failed to lay their hands on any incriminating evidence during the raids that lasted for several hours. Congress leaders including Ramanath Rai has slammed the BJP for the raids saying it shows how desperate the BJP is as it stares a defeat in the election.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ramanath Rai Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Voter ID cards seized ahead of Karnataka polls: Congress, BJP indulge in blame game

Decision on countermanding RR nagar polls after probe: CEO Sanjiv Kumar

Yogi Adityanath plays Hindutva card in Uttara Kannada

IPL2018
Videos
Shreyas Iyer will be making his ODI debut for India (Photo | BCCI)
Important to perform keeping the England World Cup in mind: Shreyas Iyer
Anil Kapoor
Watch Sonam Kapoor's After Marriage dance party
Gallery
Off a northern Arizona highway surrounded by pastel-colored desert is one of the starkest examples of drought's grip on the American Southwest: Dozens of dead horses surrounded by cracked earth, swirling dust and a ribbon of water that couldn't quench their thirst. (Photo | AP)
Dozens of wild horses found dead amid Southwest drought in Arizona
Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor during their wedding ceremony on 09 May 2018. | Instagram
IN PICTURES | Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor gets married to Anand Ahuja