Narendra Modi blames Congress trio for ills of Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned his guns on three prominent Congress leaders of Bengaluru blaming them for its deterioration from 'Garden City' to 'Garbage City'. Though Modi refrained from naming them — two ministers and an MLA — he dropped enough hints about who he was referring to.

Addressing a public rally at the National College Grounds, Modi likened them to 3 villains of the city and hit out at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for giving them a free hand to decide the fate of Bengaluru. "Each one of the trio is more notorious than the other. One of the ministers, as a Home Minister earlier, is alleged to be associated with a case related to death of a police officer. He should have been in jail, but such people are in the cabinet," Modi said without taking names.

Another minister's name is shining (naam Roshan) for his land grabs and money laundering business in Gulf countries. "There are serious cases against this minister," Modi said. Launching an indirect attack on N A Haris, the PM said, "This man who represents Shantinagar is associated with everything that is far from Shanthi (peace)."

Referring to the goonda act of Mohammed Nalapad Haris, son of N A Haris, Modi said the Siddaramaiah government had turned a blind eye to the goondaism of the MLA's son. "How can Bengaluru shine when the state government vests the power to shape Bengaluru's future with these leaders?" Modi asked.

"Congress has ruined Brand Bengaluru. There is no security for women in the city, even a short drizzle leaves the city flooded, the burning lakes of Bengaluru have drawn the attention of the entire world. Siddaramaiah has no concern for Bengaluru. He has ruined the future of the new generation," Modi said.

Absconding fraudsters will be brought back

Those who are absconding after looting the country and committing financial frauds will be brought back, Prime Minister Modi assured here on Tuesday.

In apparent reaction to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's recent charge that Modi has allowed financial fraudsters to scoot from the country, he assured that, "those who have looted the country, committed financial frauds and are absconding from the country will be brought back."

Reiterating his government's commitment to act tough on fraudsters, Modi said about one lakh shell companies have been closed since his government took over and about three lakh heads of such dubious companies have been sent packing home.

Girl from Mandya thanks Modi

A Muslim girl from Mandy, Sara, made an apperance as a special guest at the Modi rally in Bengaluru on Tuesday evening. She came all the way to say "thank you" to the Prime Minister whose personal intervention enabled her to fulfil her higher education dream.

Sara, daughter of Ilyas, an employee of Mandya Sugar Factory, had written to the PM expressing her disappointment at the reluctance of banks to provide her an education loan to pursure MBA course after her BCom.

The PM, acting promptly, had instructed Canara Bank to look into her request and enabled her to fulfil her wish. Sara, who completed the course with flying colours has now been employeed in a multinational company in Bengaluru. She met Modi at the rally with her parents to convey her thanks and the gesture drew wide applause from the gathering.