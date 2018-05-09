Not afraid of Siddu’s defamation charge: Amit Shah

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: BJP National President Amit Shah's road show organised in Ullal, Car street and Kavoor drew good response on Tuesday.

Ending the road-show in Marakada, Shah from the customised vehicle informed that the Centre had repeatedly sought details of expenditure from state government. But Siddaramaiah's government had not bothered to submit details.

"The CM however has threatened to file defamation cases against me and Prime Minister Modi. We are not afraid as Siddaramaiah who had not responded to charges made in past is now keen on filing cases against us in order to deceive the common man," Shah said.

BJP President said defeating local congress MLA, Minister or Chief Minister is not enough. "The entire state should become free from Congress. The voters must give a befitting reply to this commission government," he said, while campaigning for Mangaluru North Assembly constituency candidate Dr Bharat Shetty. He urged each party worker to message at least 50 voters urging them to support BJP on the day of elections.

Earlier in the day, Shah who arrived in Mangaluru skipped the media briefing and headed to Thokkotu and participated in a road-show conducted from Kolya Saubhagyasabha Bhavan to Ullal circle. He urged voters to exercise vote in favour of Mangaluru Assembly constituency's BJP candidate Santosh Kumar. Police ensured that the rally ended at Ullal circle to the utter disappointment of party workers who were keen on ending the rally at Thokkottu town.

The second phase of Shah's road show begun from Navabharat Circle and ended in front of Venkatarmana Temple in Car Street. Addressing the gathering, he promised to get all those accused in murder of 23 BJP leaders and party workers arrested if all BJP candidates were elected. Shah addressing a massive gathering said those involved in the murder of BJP leaders had not been arrested so far.

On May 15, Siddaramaiah-led Congress government will come to an end and BJP will come to power, he said. "As soon as Yeddyurappa comes to power, those involved in the murder of leaders will be tracked down and punished severely," he said. He appealed to the gathering to ensure victory of BJP candidate for Mangaluru South Assembly segment Vedavyas Kamath, who was standing next to him in the customised vehicle.

Before ending his speech, he asked the massive congregation at the rally "whether they would vote for BJP, whether they will help BJP arrest all the accused involved in murders". The crowd responded enthusiastically to each question by shouting "Yes".

Mangaluru MP Nalin Kumar Kateel and chief whip in the opposition in legislative council Captain Ganesh Karnik among others were present.

Shah visits Kudroli temple

BJP National President Amit Shah after ending the road show in Mangaluru visited Shri Gokarnanatha Temple in Kudroli before returning to Bengaluru. Offering a special pooja, he also offered prayers at the shrine dedicated to Bramashri Narayan Guru.