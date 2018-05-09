People happy with MLA, but caste factor can skew math

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: One of the largest constituencies in Bengaluru North, Byatarayanapura constituency has Vokkaligas and other backward classes in the majority.It has 7 BBMP wards, of which four have Congress corporators and three have BJP corporators.Sitting MLA and Agriculture Minister Krishna Byregowda is contesting from the constituency the third time.

According to a BPAC survey, 80 per cent of development works taken up in the area have been completed and this is likely to go in Byregowda’s favour.However, few of the areas still suffer from poorly maintained roads and drainage system, poor waste management and scarcity of drinking water. BWSSB’s water supply project is yet to reach the entire constituency and people here are largely dependent on borewells and water tankers.

Three of the contestants from this constituency are Vokkaligas. So, this will be a tough fight and voter base standing divided.Locals says that BJP candidate Ravi has been ‘missing’ for the past few years, after he was defeated in the previous election. It his third time contesting assembly election from here but people have never seen him in person, and are familiar with his face only through pamphlets. JD(S) candidate Chandranna is trying his luck for the first time.

Hari Kannaiah, who represents Residents Welfare Association in Coffee Board Layout, says, “We are satisfied with the work done by Krishna Byregowda and he is easily approachable. He has been involved in several civic activities and even tried to solve many problems.”