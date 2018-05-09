RSS-BJP are like Muslim Brotherhood: Rahul Gandhi

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday drew parallels between the functioning of RSS-BJP and the Muslim Brotherhood (a Sunni Islamist fundamentalist forum founded in Egypt). Criticising the BJP government at the Centre for attempting to take over institutions, Rahul said at an event in Bengaluru that the exact phenomena could be seen with the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt, Pakistan, Tunisia trying to destroy democracy.

"They (BJP-RSS and Muslim Brotherhood) do this because they know they can come to power once but not return. When they come to power, they want to capture institutions. Another circle of this and there won't be a need for democracy," he said..

Speaking about his possibilities of becoming the Prime Minister, Rahul said, "If Congress emerges the largest party in the opposition coalition in 2019, then, perhaps."

In Tumakuru, he said, these polls have been a fight of two ideologies -- secular and communal--and asked the JD(S) to clarify its stand.