Home States Karnataka

Voter ID cards seized ahead of Karnataka polls: Congress, BJP indulge in blame game

The issue was brought to surface by CEO M Sanjivkumar who in a press conference announced about the seizure of over 9000 valid voters ID Cards in Rajarajeshwari Nagar Constituency.

Published: 09th May 2018 11:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2018 11:30 AM   |  A+A-

Some of the ID cards seized from a RR Nagar flat

By UNI

BENGALURU: The issue of fake identity cards has surfaced once again prominently just four days before the Karnataka Assembly election on May 12 with both the Congress and the BJP trying to target each other.

The issue was brought to surface by the Chief Electoral Officer M Sanjivkumar who in a late night press conference on Tuesday announced about the seizure of over 9000 valid voters ID Cards from a flat in the Rajarajeshwari Nagar Constituency.

Recently the Election Commission had found a former employee of the BBMP involved in producing fake ID Cards and arrested some persons in connection with it.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala has alleged that the former BJP corporator Manjula Nanjamari was involved in the 'scam'.

"BJP leaders and Prakash Javadekar is only showing the audacity by misleading people of Karnataka,"Mr Surjewala said.

The charge is denied by the BJP with Union Minister Mr Javadekar stating that Ms Nanjamari had quit BJPsome years ago.

"It is a raid by Election Commission which has found all these things, and they have filed FIR. Congress is trying to lie loudly and pin it on BJP," Mr Javadekar said.

According to reports, a large number of voter identity cards were discovered at an apartment in Bengaluru's Raja Rajeshwari Nagar constituency.

The house had been rented out to One Rakesh, son of Ms Nanjamari and he had unsuccessfully contested on BJP ticket in the last BBMP elections.

In a late night drama, both the Congress and BJP accusing each other of interfering in the election process.

It is unclear at the moment whether the voter IDs were fake or genuine.

In fact the BJP along with JD(S) had sought the election commission to countermand the elections in Rajarajeshwari nagar where Congress nominee Muniratna is seeking re-election.

Mr Surjewala also demanded that a high-level enquiry should be ordered by EC.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
congress BJP Karanataka polls voter ID cards seizure

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Decision on countermanding RR nagar polls after probe: CEO Sanjiv Kumar

Yogi Adityanath plays Hindutva card in Uttara Kannada

Election Commission registers case against Jarkiholi

IPL2018
Videos
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Photo | AP)
Iran deal was 'recipe for disaster', says Israel PM Netanyahu
Mike Pompeo (Photo | AP)
Mike Pompeo makes second quiet visit to North Korea
Gallery
Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor during their wedding ceremony on 09 May 2018. | Instagram
IN PICTURES | Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor gets married to Anand Ahuja
Government employees and teachers arriving in Chennai to take part in the plan to lay siege on the State secretariat urging the government to fulfil their demands, have been arrested by police personnel at various entry points to city including Vandalur and Koyambedu bus terminus from early morning today. (Express Photo | P Jawahar)
Government employees and teachers arrested in Chennai ahead of protest march at Tamil Nadu secretariat