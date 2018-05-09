Why Sonia Gandhi chose Vijayapura

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: Why did Congress leader Sonia Gandhi campaign only in Vijayapura district in the run-up to the May 12 polls? If Water Resources Minister M B Patil is to be believed, it is due to the affection Sonia has towards the district.

Speaking to TNIE after the rally, he said that state Congress unit had requested the former Congress president to campaign in the State. However, owing to her health, three districts in Mumbai-Karnataka region were shortlisted for her to campaign. "We had given her an option of Hubballi, Belagavi or Vijayapura. She decided to choose Vijayapura district as she had inaugurated Akkamahadevi Women's University here in the past," Patil said.

To a question on Prime Minister Narendra Modi campaigning in Sarawad village, which falls in Babbaleshwar constituency - represented by him - Patil quipped that it indicated his growing stature in national politics.

Though both Modi and BJP president Amit Shah have campaigned in the constituency, Patil said he was assured of his victory. It can be noted that internal Congress survey had indicated a defeat for the minister.

Kharge calls PM 'Jhooton Ka Sardar'

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is travelling in Karnataka extensively. It is as if he wants to be the CM of the State," said Congress leader Mallikarjuna Kharge, here on Tuesday. Addressing a rally, he termed Modi as 'Jhooton Ka Sardar'.

Commenting on the recent jibe by Modi, suggesting Congress to learn patriotism from it, he said that Modi has insulted the people of the State.