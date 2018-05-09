Home States Karnataka

Why Sonia Gandhi chose Vijayapura

Why did Congress leader Sonia Gandhi campaign only in Vijayapura district in the run up to the May 12 polls? If Water Resources Minister M B Patil is to be believed, it is due to the affection Sonia.

Published: 09th May 2018 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2018 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

Former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi greets Minister M B Patil at a rally in Vijaypura on Tuesday | D HEMANTH

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: Why did Congress leader Sonia Gandhi campaign only in Vijayapura district in the run-up to the May 12 polls? If Water Resources Minister M B Patil is to be believed, it is due to the affection Sonia has towards the district.

Speaking to TNIE after the rally, he said that state Congress unit had requested the former Congress president to campaign in the State. However, owing to her health, three districts in Mumbai-Karnataka region were shortlisted for her to campaign. "We had given her an option of Hubballi, Belagavi or Vijayapura. She decided to choose Vijayapura district as she had inaugurated Akkamahadevi Women's University here in the past," Patil said.

To a question on Prime Minister Narendra Modi campaigning in Sarawad village, which falls in Babbaleshwar constituency - represented by him - Patil quipped that it indicated his growing stature in national politics.

Though both Modi and BJP president Amit Shah have campaigned in the constituency, Patil said he was assured of his victory. It can be noted that internal Congress survey had indicated a defeat for the minister.

Kharge calls PM 'Jhooton Ka Sardar'

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is travelling in Karnataka extensively. It is as if he wants to be the CM of the State," said Congress leader Mallikarjuna Kharge, here on Tuesday. Addressing a rally, he termed Modi as 'Jhooton Ka Sardar'.

Commenting on the recent jibe by Modi, suggesting Congress to learn patriotism from it, he said that Modi has insulted the people of the State.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Congress polls Narendra Modi

Comments

More from this section

Decision on countermanding RR nagar polls after probe: CEO Sanjiv Kumar

Yogi Adityanath plays Hindutva card in Uttara Kannada

Election Commission registers case against Jarkiholi

IPL2018
Videos
Border Road Organisation conducts snow clearing operation at Baralacha Pass
Police arrest two Naxals in Chhattigarh’s Dantewada
Gallery
Government employees and teachers arriving in Chennai to take part in the plan to lay siege on the State secretariat urging the government to fulfil their demands, have been arrested by police personnel at various entry points to city including Vandalur and Koyambedu bus terminus from early morning today. (Express Photo | P Jawahar)
Government employees and teachers arrested in Chennai ahead of protest march at Tamil Nadu secretariat
Divine designs floated up the red carpet at Monday's religion-themed Met Gala in shimmering golds, reds and fuchsia, in crowns and in crosses, and even a pair of giant wings. The annual fundraising fete in New York brings out Hollywood's elite for an even
IN PHOTOS | Hollywood who's who rock the Met Gala red carpet with Catholic-themed fashion