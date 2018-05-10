BJP, Congress trade charges, accuse each other of election malpractice

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/NEW DELHI: A day after nearly 10,000 voter IDs were found in a flat in Bengaluru, BJP and Congress accused each other of election malpractice and approached the Election Commission on Wednesday. The BJP has demanded countermanding of election in the constituency.

BJP chief Amit Shah hit out at Congress, saying their anti-democratic ways to succeed in elections would be thwarted. “Congress party should be ashamed of themselves! Everything about their party is fake — their tears for the poor, their claims of development, their commitment to social justice. Now, the Congress is using fake voter IDs to create fictitious voters and rig the polls,” he said in a series of tweets.

A BJP delegation comprising union ministers Smriti Irani, J P Nadda and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi approached the EC and submitted memorandum.

Following a Congress delegation meet with the EC, senior leader Anand Sharma said, “We have submitted a memorandum, where we have highlighted the malpractices by the BJP along with the assistance of central agencies, including income tax officials.”

Addressing a press meet in Bengaluru, HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said the flat owner should be held. He said, “The MLA’s supporters had already taken away bulk of voter IDs and some of the gadgets,” he added.

The Congress hit back at the BJP saying that the flat owner was close to the BJP leaders. AICC spokesperson Randeep Surjewala showed photographs of flat owner with the BJP leaders and questioned them about their association.Former Deputy Chief Minister R Ashok said the flat owner was BJP corporator 15 years back but of late he was not active.