Congress working on ‘borderline’ constituencies to improve overall tally

Congress party, which seem to be doing everything it can to retain power in Karnataka is working ‘borderline’ constituencies, in which margin of victory or defeat is likely to be below 5,000 votes.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress party, which seem to be doing everything it can to retain power in Karnataka is working ‘borderline’ constituencies, in which margin of victory or defeat is likely to be below 5,000 votes to improve its overall tally. The party has identified 40 such constituencies and helping the candidates to do well. “ We are trying to push about 40 such constituencies, which were identified at the beginning. The party is confident of getting 113 seats and we have to see how many more we will get, ” Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President G Parameshwara told TNIE when asked about an internal survey that identified difficult constituencies.

The Congress, he said, has taken care of lot of things compromising at local level in some constituencies to ensure its candidates victory. “Earlier, many people were talking about hung assembly. May be that was the situation, but I don’t think it will happen as we have take care of some constituencies” he stated.

According to Parameshwara, extensive campaigning by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not have any impact and in fact, it may even help the Congress to some extent. “It is a negative campaigning and people do not expect the PM to use such language. The PM calls Bengaluru a sin city. It’s an insult to Kannadigas. Bengaluru is one of the fastest growing cities in the world and it as been the most dynamic city. How can PM call it sin city?,” the Congress leader said. There may be some problems, but every big cities, including Delhi, London a face such problems.

Accusing the Congress of using the Income Tax department to raid ministers and Congress sympathizers, KPCC president said it will not have much of an impact on the Congress or its strategy.CM race: Asked about his recent remarks on being in the race for the CM post, the KPCC president said as for as the chief minister post is concerned, all that I had said was the Congress Legislative Party and the high command will take the decision.

“That is the confidence level he has as a CM and naturally, he has to say that. It is a political game plan and that help Congress,” Parameshwara said when asked about Siddaramaiah’s claims that he would be the next CM.

