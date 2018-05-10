Cops register FIR, on lookout for tenants

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Jalahalli police have registered an FIR in connection with the seizure of over 9,000 voter ID cards and counterfoils in a flat in SLV Parkview apartment at Sharadambha Nagar in Jalahalli. Around 10 persons have been detained by the police in connection with the incident and are questioning them.

The FIR was registered on Wednesday evening based on the complaint filed by election commission officials. There was a delay in filing a formal complaint as the election officials took time to verify the genuineness of the voter IDs seized. The police, however, had launched a probe before the complaint was filed.

As part of the probe, the police interrogated Sridhar, son of Manjula Nanjanmari, the owner of the flat. It is learnt that Sridhar has told the police that the flat was rented out to one Rekha Anjan. “Rekha’s brother Rangarajan lives in flat no. 7 in the same apartment. He had approached us a month ago and asked us to rent out a flat to his sister. We had registered an agreement with them... I don’t know whether the brother and sister have allegiance to any political party,” a source told, quoting Sridhar.Rekha and her brother, however, are absconding and the police are on the lookout for them.