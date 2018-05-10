Countermanding of RR Nagar polls: Deputy Election Commissioner's report placed before EC for active consideration, says Chief Electoral Officer

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar said that the report of the Deputy Election Commissioner (DEC) into the seizure of huge number of EPIC cards in RR Nagar constituency is placed before the Election Commission of India (ECI) for active consideration.

Sanjiv Kumar also said that a decision will be taken by the ECI with regard to the countermanding of polls of RR Nagar constituency based on the report of DEC.

Confirming that sitting Congress MLA Munirathna's name was mentioned in the FIR, he said that FIR was registered under various sections of IPC as well as Representation of the People Act. To a question that the can the accused MLA contested for polls, Kumar said that he can contest as the FIR is not a chargesheet or conviction order.

On why there is delay in taking decision on countermanding of polls, Kumar said that the first case was registered about a group clash by private persons.

The second case registered is major which was registered by the ECI and FIR has been registered. "Hence there is no delay but it requires lot of time to check all 9,000 cards and their identity. As of now 800 cards are verified. Therefore, the investigation is being conducted by the senior police officer," he said.