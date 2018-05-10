Home States Karnataka

Election Commission to take a call today on scrapping RR Nagar poll

Election Commission officials said on Wednesday the decision whether to countermand Rajarajeshwarinagar polls will be taken on Thursday.

Published: 10th May 2018 04:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2018 04:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Election Commission officials said on Wednesday the decision whether to countermand Rajarajeshwarinagar polls will be taken on Thursday. The demand for scrapping the polls comes in the wake of recovery and seizure of 9,896 voter ID cards, which were prima facie found to be genuine.

These, along with 6,342 voter application acknowledgement receipts with BBMP seal, and another 20,700 acknowledgement receipts without BBMP seals, were also seized by EC officials and the police on Tuesday evening from a flat in Sharadambha Nagar area in Jalahalli, which falls in Rajarajeshwarinagar assembly constituency.

Following this, the BJP and JD(S) had demanded countermanding of  RR Nagar polls. EC officials said they will take a decision in this regard only after representations from the parties are heard on Thursday morning. They said voters can still vote without voter ID cards as long as their names are there on the voters’ list.

Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar clarified to reporters that no one had broken into the ECI’s system to create fake EPIC cards and denied the possible involvement of EC staff in the matter.He said an inference can be drawn that a detailed survey was done before collecting those cards to know the vulnerable voters to induce them through bribing.

Both BJP and Congress approached the Election Commission in Delhi on Wednesday, and the Commission directed the police and Karnataka’s Chief Election Officer to investigate the matter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Election Commission RR Nagar polls BJP Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Two political heavyweights to clash in the heart of city

Suresh Kumar rubbishes charges of daughter of distributing money

Politicos head to parks and gyms, and pedal to win over voters

IPL2018
Videos
'Ugly' selfies banned on Cannes red carpet
Two killed, 22 injured in road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri
Gallery
The big fat wedding of the fashion diva, actor Sonam Kapoor and her longtime beau Anand Ahuja had its blast which followed a Sangeet, Wedding and finally a Reception. Here's a look at Sonam's reception of what your favourite star wore for the big occasion
Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception: A look at what your favourite star wore during the bash
Off a northern Arizona highway surrounded by pastel-colored desert is one of the starkest examples of drought's grip on the American Southwest: Dozens of dead horses surrounded by cracked earth, swirling dust and a ribbon of water that couldn't quench their thirst. (Photo | AP)
Dozens of wild horses found dead amid Southwest drought in Arizona