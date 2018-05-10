Home States Karnataka

Flat was rented a month ago, tenant not known yet

The flat in SLV Park View apartment at Sharadambha Nagar in Jalahalli, where voter IDs and counterfoils were seized, was rented out just a month ago.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The flat in SLV Park View apartment at Sharadambha Nagar in Jalahalli, where voter IDs and counterfoils were seized, was rented out just a month ago. Neither residents nor security staffers of the apartment have much information about the tenants.

The apartment was built a year ago and its owner Manjula Nanjamuri, a former BBMP corporator, had rented out the flat to someone initially. After he moved out, the flat was vacant for more than a month. Only a month ago, it was again rented out to some person. It seems like the person had taken the flat for rent for the purpose, which was exposed on Tuesday. However, it is not yet clear to whom the flat was rented out to.

Meanwhile, residents alleged that the street lights on the road on which the apartment is located were removed so that people can’t identify people visiting the flat during night hours. “This is really suspicious. For no reason, the street lights were removed a week ago, while other roads close to the apartment are well-lit,” said a resident on the condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, it is also alleged that the CCTV cameras installed in the opposite workshop were intentionally tilted so that it can’t cover the main gate of the apartment. Now, following the incident, a CCTV camera was being installed by the apartment management on Wednesday.

I HAVE NO CONNECTION here: RAKESH

It was earlier alleged that the flat was rented out to one Rakesh. Rakesh, who held a press meet at the BJP office on Wednesday, said, “The police, at the behest of Congress MLA, tried to fix me and mislead the Election Commission.”

