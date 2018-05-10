Home States Karnataka

I-T officials conduct raids on residences of Karnataka Congress leaders Guranna Balaganur, Rangangouda Odugoudar

Income Tax officials conducted raid on residences of Congress leader Guranna Balaganur and Rangangouda Odugoudar on Thursday.

Published: 10th May 2018 06:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2018 06:30 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Income Tax officials conducted raid on residences of Congress leader Guranna Balaganur and Rangangouda Odugoudar on Thursday.

The sleuths conducted raid on Balaganur's house on Kalasapur Road and Odugoudar's house in Keshav Nagar. Sources added that the IT sleuths were accompanied by police and excise department personnel.

The officers are searching documents. The raid was conducted in the absence of both leaders. The IT officials have summoned both leaders, as both were busy in campaigning.

Both leaders are close to Minister H K Patil. Balaganur was former president of Gadag Betageri Town Planning Authority.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Income Tax Congress Karnataka Guranna Balaganur Rangangouda Odugoudar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
EVM, Voting

Countermanding of RR Nagar polls: Deputy Election Commissioner's report placed before EC for active consideration, says Chief Electoral Officer

Karnataka polls: Rahul Gandhi meets family members of Congress leader who died during campaigning

Karnataka polls: BJP president Amit Shah takes out massive rally in Badami

IPL2018
Videos
One of the festival’s most favored princes, Harvey Weinstein, has been disgraced and Cate Blanchett, an outspoken member of the Time’s Up movement, is head of this year’s jury. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File)
Cannes: Cate Blanchett gives a barbed response to reporter's question
Salman Khan greets Katrina Kaif at Sonam Kapoor's wedding, ignores media
Gallery
Iraq is gearing up for key parliamentary elections on Saturday, some five months after declaring victory over the Islamic State group, with the dominant Shiites split, the Kurds in disarray and Sunnis sidelined. IN PIC: File photo of Iraqi security and civilians celebrate Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's declaration of victory over the Islamic State group, in Basra, Iraq. (AP)
IN PICS | Iraqis gear up to vote in parliamentary elections after victory over Islamic State
A leopard caught in a snare trap set by poachers met with a painful death at Kanimangalam, a hamlet on the fringes of Kalady forest range, in Ernakulam district, on Wednesday, 09 May 2018 night.
Leopard caught in a snare trap in Kalady forest in Kerala, dies