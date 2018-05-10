I-T officials conduct raids on residences of Karnataka Congress leaders Guranna Balaganur, Rangangouda Odugoudar

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Income Tax officials conducted raid on residences of Congress leader Guranna Balaganur and Rangangouda Odugoudar on Thursday.

The sleuths conducted raid on Balaganur's house on Kalasapur Road and Odugoudar's house in Keshav Nagar. Sources added that the IT sleuths were accompanied by police and excise department personnel.

The officers are searching documents. The raid was conducted in the absence of both leaders. The IT officials have summoned both leaders, as both were busy in campaigning.

Both leaders are close to Minister H K Patil. Balaganur was former president of Gadag Betageri Town Planning Authority.