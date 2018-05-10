Home States Karnataka

IT raids businessmen close to Minister Ramanath Rai

After Badami, sleuths of the Income Tax Department swooped on the premises of two businessmen said to be close to Congress leader and Minister B Ramanath Rai.

By Express News Service

MANGALURUAfter Badami, sleuths of the Income Tax Department swooped on the premises of two businessmen said to be close to Congress leader and Minister B Ramanath Rai here triggering allegations that it was politically motivated. Sources said the raids were conducted on several premises of Margodi Constructions of  Sanjeeva Poojary and Birva Centre of Sudhakar Shetty in Kavoor. 

The raids were carried out on Tuesday evening, but came to light only on Wednesday. Sources, however, said the sleuths failed to lay their hands on any incriminating evidence during the raids that lasted for several hours. Congress leaders, including Rai, have slammed the BJP for the raids saying it shows how desperate the saffron party is as it stares at defeat in the upcoming polls.

