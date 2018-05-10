It’s face-off between BJP, AAP at Amit Shah rally

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP national president Amit Shah and his saffron brigade were moving smoothly as part of a road show on Wednesday on Kammanahalli main road at Sarvagnanagar assembly constituency when they came face-to-face with AAP supporters.

This led to tension for a few minutes. The minute BJP and AAP supporters came face-to-face, workers from both parties started flying their party flags high, screaming slogans at each other. While BJP supporters started chanting ‘’Modi, Modi’’, AAP workers were heard bellowing ‘’AAP Zindabad’’.

AAP supporters who were standing in an open vehicle started showing broom sticks. Irked, BJP supporters started pushing broomstick with their flagpoles. This turned ugly when both the party workers started throwing things at each other. However, no injuries were reported. All this happened in front of Shah, who tried in vain to calm things down by appealing to his supporters. Matters returned to normal when police and para military forces intervened.

One of the three road shows started in Sarvagnanagar constituency, which is the fortress of Bengaluru Development Minister K J George.Shah and team started their second road show at Sampangiramanagar of Shivajinagar constituency, represented by Minister Roshan Baig. Here, Shah addressed the crowd in Gujarati since the area has many natives of Gujarat and Rajasthan who work here as business.

He said, “Vote for BJP, so that it will be free from these three people (K J George, N A Haris and Roshan Baig). If Bengaluru gets rid of these three, there will be security.” His third rally was in Shanthinagar constituency represented by NA Haris.