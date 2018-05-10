Home States Karnataka

Karnataka polls: BJP president Amit Shah takes out massive rally in Badami

An estimated ten to twelve thousand people marched along the streets in a show of strength by the BJP, which saw the participation of BJP national president Amit Shah.

BJP President Amit Shah (File | PTI)

By Akram Mohammed and Mahesh Goudar
Express News Service

BADAMI: Voter sentiment at Badami constituency - the most talked about assembly segment of the upcoming assembly elections - was left interestingly poised, following a massive road show by the BJP in Badami town, on Thursday.

An estimated ten to twelve thousand people marched along the streets in a show of strength by the BJP, which saw the participation of BJP national president Amit Shah, Chief Ministerial candidate B S Yeddyurappa and BJP candidate B Sriramulu.

BJP is going all guns to defeat Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is contesting from the constituency and had announced his candidature at the last minute. BJP had soon fielded Sriramulu, close aide of mining baron Janardhan Reddy.

Road show

The road show began at around 12.15 pm at Basaveshwara Circle, with thousands of people gathering on the streets of Badami, along the path of the road show.

The town had witnessed similar gathering during the last day of nominations, when both Siddaramaiah and Sriramulu had arrived in the town.

Speaking at the end of the rally, Amit Shah said that BJP would secure a clear victory and form the government. During the rally, Shah also have a series of interviews to multiple TV channels, both local and national.

While Shah left to Bengaluru following the end of the road show, Yeddyurappa and Sriramulu participated in another road show at Guledgudda, the second largest town in the constituency.

Despite the show of strength, Congress appeared to be undeterred by BJPs high octane campaign. Speaking to Express, C M Ibrahim - among the persons campaigning for Siddaramaiah - said that they were confident of Congress's victory. Commenting on the raid show, he quipped that the rally was the 'Antim Yatra' of BJP.

